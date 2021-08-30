DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $13.52 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $354.09. The company had a trading volume of 183,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

