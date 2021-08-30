Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.28 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,108,000 after buying an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $67,376,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

