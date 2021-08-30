Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce sales of $154.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of MSP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $903,579.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,961.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,644 shares of company stock worth $8,184,986. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

