Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 6.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $57.78. Approximately 19,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,786,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.