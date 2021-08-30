Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $30.45. 18,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,130. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

