Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $30.45. 18,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,130. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53.

Get Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.