D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $102.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $96.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

