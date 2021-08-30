Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 420 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $192.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

