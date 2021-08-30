Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 35 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $418.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $394.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

