Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE DD traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,481. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

