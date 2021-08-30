Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,897.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,892.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,623.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

