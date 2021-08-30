Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.92 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $380.52. 1,765,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,173,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $376.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

