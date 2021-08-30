Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $566.40. 115,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

