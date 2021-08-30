Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.