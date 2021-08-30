Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Short Interest Update

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of CYYNF remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. Cynata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.76.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

