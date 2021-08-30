CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $169.74 and last traded at $169.13, with a volume of 8892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.79.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

