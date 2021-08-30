CX Institutional Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.