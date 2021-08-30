CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight Sells 36,176 Shares

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mcknight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36.

CURO stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

