Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 196 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,435,000.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $110.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.73. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

