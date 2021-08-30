Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after purchasing an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Xilinx by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 473,383 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Truist raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $156.27 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

