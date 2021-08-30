Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $159.47 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

