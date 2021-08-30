Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $113.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

