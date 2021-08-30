Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

