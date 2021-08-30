Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

