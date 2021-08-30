CS Disco Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 30th (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco’s (NYSE:LAW) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. CS Disco had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $224,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. During CS Disco’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Cowen initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NYSE LAW opened at $54.59 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

