Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of CRWS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.