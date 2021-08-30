Critical Review: Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) versus First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capitol Federal Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capitol Federal Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 25.80% 5.97% 0.79% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 4.94 $64.54 million $0.47 24.57 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

