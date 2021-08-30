Critical Contrast: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 33.63% 15.41% 8.41% Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $142.53 million 6.33 $40.05 million $0.39 22.46 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.22 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -59.22

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.82%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Volatility and Risk

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

