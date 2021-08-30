Creative Planning Sells 140 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock opened at $222.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.