Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Creative Planning cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.02 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

