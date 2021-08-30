Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,328 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

