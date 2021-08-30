CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 708,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 million, a PE ratio of 289.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

