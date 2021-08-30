Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 6.1%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 6,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

