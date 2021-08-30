Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

COTY stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

