Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $1,091,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 422,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 22.9% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

