Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,461.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

