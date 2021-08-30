Contrasting TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) and Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Cellect Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -130.59% -70.07% -38.54% Cellect Biotechnology N/A -91.56% -72.13%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TELA Bio and Cellect Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.22%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Cellect Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellect Biotechnology has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cellect Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of TELA Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELA Bio and Cellect Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $18.21 million 10.62 -$28.79 million ($2.23) -5.99 Cellect Biotechnology N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A

Cellect Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Cellect Biotechnology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Cellect Biotechnology

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the provision of regenerative medicine. Its activities include development of regenerative medicine through the development of products facilitating immune stem cell selection. The company also develops innovative technology, which allows the default stem cells by dramatically reducing of complications existing in conventional selection methods. The company was founded by Kasbian Nuriel Chirich, Shai Yarkoni, and Nadir Askenasy on August 4, 1986 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

