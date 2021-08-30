Contrasting dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Coda Octopus Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 4.70 $3.34 million N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Profitability

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 27.32% 15.59% 14.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. It is also called the Products segment. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It is also called the Services segment. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

