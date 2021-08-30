Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.49. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

