Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 10,440 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $65.53 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

