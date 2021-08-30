Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $2.63 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 156,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

