Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $379.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

