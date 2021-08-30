Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $154.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.30. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $109.26 and a one year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

