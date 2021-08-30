Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

CPSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,025. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $519.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

