Comparing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aziyo Biologics and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 229.54%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.94 -$21.83 million ($8.88) -0.91 Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 18.10 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -4.85

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Harpoon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics -39.65% -112.20% -25.85% Harpoon Therapeutics -394.17% -69.42% -26.31%

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

