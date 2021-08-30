Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 160.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $757.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

