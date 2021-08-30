Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the July 29th total of 765,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,053.3 days.

CBAUF opened at $71.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.