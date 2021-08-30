Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $74.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.63.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

