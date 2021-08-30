Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,232. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.85. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.