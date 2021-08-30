Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

