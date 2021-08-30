Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $401.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

